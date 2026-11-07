Families in Eastbourne will be able to use the Sovereign Centre’s leisure pool throughout the winter after operators confirmed it will not close for the usual four-month break.

The popular attraction, often called the town’s ‘fun pool’, has shut between the end of the October half-term and the start of the February half-term for the past two years.

But GLL, which took over management of the Royal Parade centre in April 2025, has decided to keep the leisure pool open during the colder months.

The pool includes a wave machine, flumes and slides, along with a shallow area for younger children.

The operator says it will consider making year-round opening a permanent arrangement if the winter trial proves successful.

Councillor Jenny Williams, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and place, said: “Ensuring that families can continue to enjoy one of Eastbourne’s most popular indoor leisure attractions whatever the weather is an exciting step forward for the Sovereign Centre.”

She added: “A considerable amount of work has gone into exploring how the leisure pool can remain open in an efficient and sustainable way, so it’s wonderful that we have been able to make it work.”

Phil Dench, the Sovereign Centre’s general manager, said: “This initiative reflects GLL’s ongoing commitment to making physical activity accessible, affordable and enjoyable for everyone in Eastbourne. The support of the local community will play an important part in making this a long-term success.”

Family fun swim and aqua splash sessions are planned over the Christmas holidays.

The centre also has a 25-metre swimming pool, learner pool, gym, sports hall and soft play area, alongside a recently introduced Healthwise physical activity referral scheme.