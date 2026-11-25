Coastguard teams, lifeboats and a helicopter searched the water off Newhaven after a torch was reported in the sea.

HM Coastguard received the call shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, 25 November, amid concern that someone could be in difficulty off West Beach.

Newhaven and Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Teams attended with a Coastguard helicopter and two Newhaven RNLI lifeboats. Sussex Police also joined the response.

No one found in difficulty

After searching the area, emergency crews found no one in need of assistance.

The response was stood down after the search was completed.