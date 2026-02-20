Ex-Police Recruit Banned Over Vetting Cover-Up

A former Sussex Police recruit has been barred for gross misconduct after failing to disclose a past disciplinary investigation during the vetting process.

Cameron Young Caught Out

Ex-PC Cameron Young hid crucial info when applying to join Sussex Police. Internal checks revealed his omission, triggering a swift misconduct hearing. The panel ruled Young would have been sacked without notice had he not already quit.

Barred from Policing Anywhere in England and Wales

Following the hearing on 12 February, Young has been officially placed on the College of Policing’s barred list. This means he cannot serve as a police officer in any other force across England and Wales.

Strong Warning from Sussex Police