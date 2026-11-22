Father Christmas will visit Brighton RNLI Lifeboat Station next month for a fundraising grotto at the marina.

Families are invited to the lifeboat station on Saturday 5 December, when the event is scheduled to run from 10am until 4pm.

Tickets are advertised at £10 per child and include a gift.

Organisers say advance booking is recommended because places are limited.

The event offers families a chance to meet Father Christmas while supporting the volunteer lifesavers who operate from Brighton Marina.