Five men have been jailed after attempting to bring 425kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £34 million, into the country through Eastbourne Marina.

The men were sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday 23 October following an investigation by the National Crime Agency into an organised criminal group involved in the attempted importation of Class A drugs.

The cocaine was seized on 8 June 2026 when the men were caught unloading the drugs from the fishing vessel New Horizon at Eastbourne Marina.

The National Crime Agency said the drugs had been packaged in waterproof bags fitted with GPS trackers before being dropped into the English Channel from another vessel. The group was then supposed to collect the consignment, bring it ashore and distribute it to other criminal groups.

Alan Colquhoun and William Donohoe were identified as the joint organisers of the operation. Investigators said the pair had carried out reconnaissance along the south coast to identify a suitable location for bringing the drugs ashore.

They also arranged transport for the cocaine, with both men expecting an £80,000 payment for their involvement.

The five men received the following sentences:

Alan Colquhoun, 49, of Alloa, Clackmannanshire – 16 years in prison.

William Donohoe, 38, of Airdrie, Scotland – 16 years in prison.

Ian Smith, 50, of Eastbourne – 12 years in prison.

Daniel Ruffell, 36, of Slough – eight years in prison.

Jacob Cronin, 32, of Eastbourne – six years and eight months in prison.

All five pleaded guilty to their involvement in the conspiracy. Their sentences were reduced to reflect their guilty pleas.

Smith was the skipper of the New Horizon, while Cronin helped prepare the vessel before it went to sea. Ruffell acted as a lookout and attempted to hide inside a cupboard when armed officers boarded the boat.

Donohoe remained ashore and was arrested at a petrol station.

The operation involved specialist National Crime Agency teams, with assistance from Sussex Police and Police Scotland. Officers from Border Security Command Maritime also supported the search of the vessel.

The five sentences total 58 years and eight months, bringing the criminal proceedings against the group to a conclusion.