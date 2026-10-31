Watch Live
  • Home
  • National News

DRUGS HAUL Five Men Jailed After £34m Cocaine Haul Brought Ashore at Eastbourne Marina

Five men have been jailed after attempting to bring 425kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £34 million, into the country through Eastbourne Marina.
The men were sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday 23 October following an investigation by the National Crime Agency into an organised criminal group involved in the attempted importation of Class A drugs.
The cocaine was seized on 8 June 2026 when the men were caught unloading the drugs from the fishing vessel New Horizon at Eastbourne Marina.
The National Crime Agency said the drugs had been packaged in waterproof bags fitted with GPS trackers before being dropped into the English Channel from another vessel. The group was then supposed to collect the consignment, bring it ashore and distribute it to other criminal groups.
Alan Colquhoun and William Donohoe were identified as the joint organisers of the operation. Investigators said the pair had carried out reconnaissance along the south coast to identify a suitable location for bringing the drugs ashore.
They also arranged transport for the cocaine, with both men expecting an £80,000 payment for their involvement.
The five men received the following sentences:

Alan Colquhoun, 49, of Alloa, Clackmannanshire – 16 years in prison.
William Donohoe, 38, of Airdrie, Scotland – 16 years in prison.
Ian Smith, 50, of Eastbourne – 12 years in prison.
Daniel Ruffell, 36, of Slough – eight years in prison.
Jacob Cronin, 32, of Eastbourne – six years and eight months in prison.

All five pleaded guilty to their involvement in the conspiracy. Their sentences were reduced to reflect their guilty pleas.
Smith was the skipper of the New Horizon, while Cronin helped prepare the vessel before it went to sea. Ruffell acted as a lookout and attempted to hide inside a cupboard when armed officers boarded the boat.
Donohoe remained ashore and was arrested at a petrol station.
The operation involved specialist National Crime Agency teams, with assistance from Sussex Police and Police Scotland. Officers from Border Security Command Maritime also supported the search of the vessel.
The five sentences total 58 years and eight months, bringing the criminal proceedings against the group to a conclusion.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Three Escape Unharmed as Fire Rips Through Erith Flat in Early Morning Blaze

FIVE RESCUED Breaking: 60 firefighters tackle Thamesmead shop blaze as residents evacuated from flats above

UK News
Four police officers taken to hospital after two police cars crash in Hayes

HIT BY A BUS Stoke Newington Church Street cordoned off after reports of bus hitting cyclist

UK News

MAN DOWN Tributes pour in for much-loved Bakers Recovery operator Paul Neale following his death

UK News

CAR BOMB Homes evacuated in Poole after suspected explosive device found in parked car

UK News

FARAGE RAPIST Nigel Farage security guard jailed for rape after working on Reform UK campaign while charged

UK News

FALL FROM HEIGHT Man seriously injured after fall from height closes A3(M) near Bedhampton

Road Traffic Collisions, Travel News, UK News
Police warn drivers over planned large car meet in Devon and Cornwall

ATTEMPT MURDER CHARGE Man, 52, charged with attempted murder after boy, 16, attacked in Torquay McDonald’s

Court News, Crime, UK News

DEPORTED Five Britons arrested near Dunkirk over alleged intimidation of migrants

Crime, UK News, World News

MAJOR ROUTE CLOSED Major emergency response as A23 London Road blocked after crash near Crawley

Road Traffic Collisions, Travel News, UK News

HALLOWEEN HORROR ATTACK Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in stabbing near Trowbridge Tesco

Breaking News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CONCERN FOR WELFARE QEII Bridge closure alert reports police-led incident and severe M25 delays

UK News

FOOLISH Young Bob claims French police seized gas mask while filming Paris protests

UK News, US News

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Attempted Murder Arrest After Range Rover Hits Two Men at Brighton Marina

National News
MORE FOR YOU

KNIFE ATTACK Man, 49, stabbed near Walthamstow Central as police close station entrance

UK News

NINE DEAD Business jet carrying nine crashes into Florida neighbourhood in huge fireball

World News, UK News
A serving officer is due to appear in court charged with sexual assault.

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man charged with attempted murder after Woolwich shooting leaves victim critically injured

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

DEATH WISH Drivers raced at more than 100mph on A34 in Wilmslow during illegal car meet

UK News

CHEESE AND PORRIDGE Cocaine gang jailed for more than 220 years after £450m drug empire hidden in wheels of cheese smashed

UK News

MAIN PLAYERS Four jailed for more than 18 years over nationwide prison drug smuggling network

UK News
Watch Live