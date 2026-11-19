Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has opened applications for its 2027 engineering apprenticeship intake, offering a four-year training scheme with a starting salary of £18,474.

The rail operator is encouraging applicants aged 16 and over to apply for the programme, which combines practical experience with classroom learning.

Apprentices will train to maintain trains operated on the Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express networks and work towards a recognised trade qualification.

Applications close in December

GTR said starting pay will rise to £25,807 on qualification, with free travel across its network also included.

Applicants must have GCSEs in English, maths and science at grade 4 or above and be prepared to travel to East Surrey College in Redhill and GTR engineering sites.

Engineering Director Steve Lammin said: “At GTR, we’re passionate about developing the next generation of engineers, so this is a fantastic opportunity to learn the trade from experienced engineers and industry experts while earning a salary.”

GTR said the recruitment drive forms part of efforts to encourage young people into the railway industry. Applications close on Friday 11 December 2026.