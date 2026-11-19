A Hastings man already serving a 22-year prison sentence for rape has been convicted of further sexual offences against a woman known to him.

Jason Wren, 34, of Redmayne Drive, Hastings, was found guilty at Hove Crown Court on 5 November of five counts of rape and three counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The offences took place between December 2021 and September 2022. Wren had denied the charges.

Sentencing due in December

Wren is already serving 22 years for raping a woman after forcing his way into her Hastings home in November 2024. He is due to be sentenced for the latest convictions on 11 December.

Investigating Officer Zoe Ayres said: “Wren is an incredibly dangerous individual who, when these crimes came to light, was already behind bars for a separate crime during which he attacked a complete stranger in her own home – the place she should have felt safest.”

She added: “New information revealed Wren had also previously raped another woman known to him. Her bravery in coming forward means Wren will be unable to hurt women ever again. We want all victims of sexual violence to know we will listen and we will support you.”