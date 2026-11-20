A man has been jailed for eight years after being convicted of raping a vulnerable woman he met during a night out in Hastings.

Harun Yildiz, 54, of St Helen’s Road, Hastings, was found guilty following a trial at Hove Crown Court which concluded on 12 November 2026.

The court heard the woman had been out with friends on 20 November 2022 and was significantly intoxicated when she left a nightclub. Yildiz approached her, offered her somewhere to stay and took her to his home.

He denied having sexual intercourse with the woman, but forensic evidence helped establish the prosecution case.

Recorder Nicholson-Pratt imposed an eight-year prison sentence and lifetime sex offender notification requirements. Yildiz must serve two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for release on licence.

The judge told him: “You took advantage of her vulnerability, taking her home and into your bed before raping her.”

Detective Inspector Carol Shoesmith of Sussex Police praised the victim’s courage during the investigation and court proceedings.