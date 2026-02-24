Horsham Man Jailed for 22 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse

A Horsham man has been locked up for 22 years after a string of brutal child sex offences against a young girl over many years.

Keith Clifton Found Guilty of Multiple Child Sex Crimes

Keith Clifton, from Tanyard Close, Horsham, West Sussex, was convicted at Lewes Crown Court after a gripping trial at Hove Trial Centre. The victim, now in her 20s, bravely came forward to report the abuse, which began when she was just four or five years old.

The shocking offences included repeated rapes, assaults by penetration, sexual touching, and other related crimes. Clifton was found guilty of most charges after an intense investigation by specialist Sussex Police officers.

Justice Served with Tough Sentence and Lifetime Restrictions

On February 23, 2026, Clifton was sentenced to 22 years behind bars. The court also slapped him with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order to limit his future movements and protect the public.

“We commend the victim’s courage in coming forward and helping bring this offender to justice,” said Sussex Police. “No matter how much time has passed, these crimes are taken seriously.”

Support Available for Survivors

This conviction underlines Sussex Police’s commitment to tackling child sexual exploitation. Survivors of abuse are urged to seek help and report offences.

Contact Sussex Police for assistance

Call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000

Reach out to Victim Support services

