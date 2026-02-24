Watch Live
  • Home
  • National News

Horsham Man Jailed for 22 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse

A Horsham man has been locked up for 22 years after a string of brutal...

Published: 6:01 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 2:03 am February 25, 2026

A Horsham man has been locked up for 22 years after a string of brutal child sex offences against a young girl over many years.

Keith Clifton Found Guilty of Multiple Child Sex Crimes

Keith Clifton, from Tanyard Close, Horsham, West Sussex, was convicted at Lewes Crown Court after a gripping trial at Hove Trial Centre. The victim, now in her 20s, bravely came forward to report the abuse, which began when she was just four or five years old.

The shocking offences included repeated rapes, assaults by penetration, sexual touching, and other related crimes. Clifton was found guilty of most charges after an intense investigation by specialist Sussex Police officers.

Justice Served with Tough Sentence and Lifetime Restrictions

On February 23, 2026, Clifton was sentenced to 22 years behind bars. The court also slapped him with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order to limit his future movements and protect the public.

“We commend the victim’s courage in coming forward and helping bring this offender to justice,” said Sussex Police. “No matter how much time has passed, these crimes are taken seriously.”

Support Available for Survivors

This conviction underlines Sussex Police’s commitment to tackling child sexual exploitation. Survivors of abuse are urged to seek help and report offences.

  • Contact Sussex Police for assistance
  • Call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000
  • Reach out to Victim Support services

More news from Clifton

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MAJOR RESPONCE Blast of Water Burst Main Floods Busy Islington Road in London

UK News

RED TAPE Illegal Immigrant Caught in Runcorn Freed Due to Home Office Chaos

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

STARMERS OUT OF CONTROL Keir Starmer’s Power Grab: Streaming Giants Fall Under OFCOM Rules

UK News

AIRPORT MAYHEM Caleb Anudu Slapped with Community Service After Airport Mayhem

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

DECADE AFTER DEATH Couple Face Trial Over Amanda Gretton’s Death and Fraud

UK News

VIOLENT ENCOUNTER Notorious Reading Burglar Chloe Keates Jailed for 59 Weeks

UK News

TRAGIC END Lorry Driver Dies in Horrific Cab Fire Linked to LPG Cooker

UK News

MAJOR LEAK Major Water Leak Floods Caledonian Road, N1 – Avoid the Area Now

UK News

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

HIT AND RUN Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNDER ATTACK Knife-Wielding Thugs Raid London Jeweller’s in Broad Daylight

Breaking News

Knife-Wielding Thugs Raid London Jeweller’s in Broad Daylight

Breaking News

ONE PUNCH KILL Teenager Pleads Not Guilty After Woman Dies Following Pub Punch

UK News

Teenager Pleads Not Guilty After Woman Dies Following Pub Punch

UK News

FIREARMS FIBS Top Cop Axed for Fake Skills and Dangerous Driving

UK News

Top Cop Axed for Fake Skills and Dangerous Driving

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SMS TO PRISON Tube ‘SMS Blaster’ Gang Busted and Jailed After Off-Duty Detective Stops £80k Scam

UK News

Tube ‘SMS Blaster’ Gang Busted and Jailed After Off-Duty Detective Stops £80k Scam

UK News

TERROR PROBE Teen Arrested in Birmingham Terror Sweep

UK News

Teen Arrested in Birmingham Terror Sweep

UK News

BRING HER HOME Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Vanishes in Milton Keynes

Missing Persons

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Vanishes in Milton Keynes

Missing Persons
MORE FROM UKNIP

UK FIRST Mum Gives Birth After UK’s First Deceased Donor Womb Transplant

UK News

Mum Gives Birth After UK’s First Deceased Donor Womb Transplant

UK News

LONG OVERDUE £14 Million Helipad Finally Takes Off in Brighton

National News

£14 Million Helipad Finally Takes Off in Brighton

National News

BLOOD BATH Five Stabbings Shock South East London – Murder Probe Launched

UK News

Five Stabbings Shock South East London – Murder Probe Launched

UK News
Watch Live