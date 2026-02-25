Watch Live
SHOCKING ABUSE Horsham Man Jailed for Brutal Child Sex Abuse Spanning Nearly a Decade

Published: 2:28 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 12:29 am February 26, 2026

 

A Horsham man has been locked up for 22 years after horrifying child sex offences that began when his victim was just four years old.

Keith Clifton Sentenced for Shocking Abuse

Keith Clifton, 58, of Tanyard Close, was handed a 22-year prison sentence at Hove Trial Centre on Monday, 23 February. Clifton was found guilty of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against a young girl he targeted over nearly a decade.

Sussex Police revealed Clifton began abusing the child at age four, with the assaults escalating to rape on her fifth birthday. The appalling attacks continued regularly until she was about 13.

Victim’s Courage Leads to Conviction

The victim, now in her twenties, bravely came forward in 2018, prompting a lengthy and complex investigation. Specialist officers supported her throughout as they built a case leading to Clifton’s arrest at his home.

Clifton faced numerous charges including six counts of rape of a girl under 13, sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault by touching, and more. After a two-week trial wrapping on 23 January, a jury convicted him of five counts of rape, four of sexual assault by penetration, and five counts of sexual assault on a child. Some charges resulted in a hung jury.

Justice Served with Tough Measures

Alongside his lengthy prison term, Clifton was slapped with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, limiting any chance of reoffending.

“This sentence reflects the immense harm caused to the victim,” said Detective Sergeant Ellen Jones. She praised the victim’s bravery in reading her own impact statement in court, saying the woman feels she has “her life back.”

DS Jones also applauded the investigating officer’s dedication on a “complex, distressing investigation.”

She urged anyone affected by sexual abuse, no matter when it happened, to report it. “We will do all we can to get you the justice you deserve.”

