A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the rape of a woman in an alleyway off Crawley High Street.

Rahel Jamal, of The Rise, Crawley, was arrested on Friday 13 November and charged following a report concerning an incident in the early hours of Saturday 7 November.

Jamal appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday 16 November and was remanded in custody. His next appearance is due at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 15 December.

The woman, who is in her 20s, is being supported by specially trained officers.

Police appeal under Operation Moccasin

Detective Superintendent Andy Harbour said: “This was a hugely distressing incident for the victim, who will continue to receive our full support throughout court proceedings.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Moccasin.

The allegations have not been proved in court.