Drivers and rail passengers are being warned of major disruption around Lewes on Thursday, 5 November, as restrictions are brought in for the town’s Bonfire Night celebrations.

Trains will not stop at Lewes, Falmer, Cooksbridge, Glynde or Southease from 5pm on Thursday until the normal start of service on Friday, 6 November. Road closures will take effect from 4.45pm, with parking restrictions beginning at noon.

Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and event partners have urged people who are not local residents to attend organised fireworks displays closer to home, amid concerns about overcrowding, smoke and fireworks.

Lewes Bonfire Night train suspensions

Train services will not call at Lewes, Falmer, Cooksbridge, Glynde or Southease after 5pm on 5 November. The published travel advice identifies the final direct London Victoria departures serving affected stations as 3.24pm and 3.54pm. Passengers should check their journeys with their train operator before travelling.

Road closures and parking restrictions

Parking restrictions start at noon. Residents are advised to have their vehicles parked before 4pm. The following junction closures are due to begin at 4.45pm:

A27 at the A277 Brighton Road, Ashcombe Roundabout

A275 Offham Road at the B2116 Plumpton Road

C7 Kingston Road at the C324 Wellgreen Lane

A26 at the A2029 Malling Street

A26 Church Lane at Mayhew Way

The Drove, from Hamsey Lane to the A275

Drivers and cyclists must follow signed diversions. Authorities say the narrow streets, large crowds, smoke and loud fireworks make the event unsuitable for young children and dogs.

Emergency services issue safety warning

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager Paul Coppard said: “We ask people to support their local organised fireworks events instead of travelling to Lewes on the 5th November.

“We have been working hard with the organisers and our partners to put plans in place to ensure we keep our community safe across East Sussex.

“We’d also like to remind everyone to follow bonfire safety advice and the Fireworks Code.

“Please stay safe, follow official advice and do not put yourself or others at unnecessary risk.”

Sussex Police Chief Superintendent Graham Barnett said: “Sussex Police officers will be working closely with event organisers, stewarding teams and our partners to ensure Lewes Bonfire Night is a safe and enjoyable occasion for everyone.

“Officers will be on patrol and any criminality and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated. Enforcement action will be taken against anyone who puts others at risk or ignores event restrictions, including those bringing their own fireworks. Our priority is to keep everyone safe and ensure the night runs smoothly.

“Anyone who sees suspicious behaviour or something that doesn’t seem right should report it to stewards, officers on patrol, or call 999 in an emergency.”

Further information on the road closures is available from Lewes District Council at lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/lewesbonfire.