Community buildings, recreation grounds and public spaces across Lewes district could be transferred to town and parish councils under proposals linked to local government reorganisation.

Lewes District Council has identified a package of non-housing assets for potential transfer, following discussions with local councils and an assessment of more than 150 expressions of interest.

The council says the proposals have been assessed against sustainability, community benefit and value for money, although no transfer is yet final.

Buildings in Lewes identified

Among the properties being considered are 187 High Street and 2 Fisher Street in Lewes. The linked building could be transferred to Lewes Town Council to support future office and community use.

Other potential transfers include open spaces, recreation grounds, public conveniences and community facilities elsewhere in the district.

Each proposal remains subject to due diligence, legal requirements and agreement between the relevant authorities.

The strategy is intended to provide a framework for the future management of local assets if wider council reorganisation goes ahead.