A couple celebrating their wedding in Lewes arrived at their reception in an unexpected vehicle after police officers came to their rescue.

Neighbourhood officers on patrol spotted that the newlyweds’ car had broken down and offered the pair a lift so they would not miss the celebrations.

Police step in after breakdown

Mr and Mrs Smith travelled to the reception in a police patrol car, surprising guests as they arrived.

Mrs Smith later thanked officers for the memorable journey, saying: “Thank you so much! It made an absolutely excellent memory and people are still talking about it!”

Sussex Police said the officers were pleased to help the couple during their routine patrol and offered their best wishes for the future.