A 57-year-old man has been locked up for two years after duping his romantic partner out of more than £11,000. Andrew Cosham from the Isle of Wight admitted to running a cold-hearted romance fraud that shattered trust and emptied a victim’s bank account.

Online Romance Turns Sour

Cosham met his victim through an online dating site back in 2019. They chatted for months before finally meeting in 2021. He stayed over most weekends, winning her trust and convincing her they had a serious relationship.

Money Requests Masked as Personal Crisis

By late 2021, Cosham began asking for cash, blaming financial troubles and fake legal issues. He promised to pay her back once his “bank account was unfrozen,” but it was all a lie. Over time, he coaxed more than £11,000 out of her.

Justice Served After Police Probe

The victim reported the scam to Sussex Police in September 2022. After a thorough investigation, Cosham was arrested in November 2023 and charged in September 2025. He later pleaded guilty at Hove Crown Court.

“Romance fraud is a particularly cruel offence,” said Detective Sergeant Rodney Davis. He urged anyone affected to come forward.

The judge also slapped Cosham with a restraining order to bar any contact with his victim.

If you’ve been targeted by romance fraud, call police on 101 or reach out to Victim Support for help.