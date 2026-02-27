Shocking Blaze on London Road

A 49-year-old man sparked chaos in St Leonards after setting himself on fire in broad daylight. The dramatic incident unfolded around 12.30pm on Friday, February 27, when concerned witnesses alerted police to the man’s welfare on London Road.

Police Rush to Scene as Man Self-Combusts

Officers arrived to find the man in the street. In a shocking move, he set himself alight as officers approached. Quick-thinking police and emergency services extinguished the flames on the spot, preventing further injury to those nearby.

Serious Injuries and Arrest

The man, who has no fixed address, was immediately treated by paramedics before being arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm. He remains in the hospital with serious injuries. Sussex Police continue to investigate the alarming case.

