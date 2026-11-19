A man in his 40s was arrested after barricading himself inside a garage and allegedly making threats at a property in Rustington.

Sussex Police were called to Epsom Gardens on Tuesday 17 November following reports that the man had claimed to have weapons.

Officers negotiated with him before entering the garage and detaining him. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Police address firearm rumours

An increased emergency services presence remained in the area while enquiries continued.

Detective Superintendent Ben Newman said: “We appreciate officers have been in the area for much of the day and understand that members of the local community, as well as those following developments on social media, may have concerns about their safety.”

He added: “We would like to reassure the public that, despite speculation circulating online about a firearm, there is currently no evidence to suggest a firearm was present at the address.”