A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after two people were hurt when a black Range Rover struck them near Hollywood Bowl at Brighton Marina.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a reported disturbance at around 10.30pm on 30 October 2026. Two men, aged 22 and 30, were injured. The vehicle’s driver did not stop.

Man charged after Brighton Marina incident

Bradley Bell, 29, of Forge Road, Three Bridges, was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 4 November.

A 45-year-old man arrested earlier in the investigation was released on conditional bail. A second suspect was arrested on 2 November.

The charges are allegations and have not been proved in court.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Detective Inspector Jenny Pietersen said: “This has been a complex and fast-moving investigation, I want to thank those who have contacted us with information.”

She added: “I would like to emphasise that this matter is believed to be an isolated incident, we are not seeking any other suspects.”

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident or the black Range Rover is asked to contact Sussex Police online, quoting Operation Stargate.