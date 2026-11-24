A man has been charged with robbery after a woman suffered injuries and had her mobile phone stolen in central Brighton.

Police and council response

Sussex Police said the 24-year-old woman was assaulted on North Street near its junction with Frederick Street at approximately 6.15am on 3 November.

Officers identified and arrested a suspect within 45 minutes of receiving the report.

What happens next

Inde Sneddon, 26, of Manton Road, Brighton, was charged with robbery. He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 4 November.

Sneddon was remanded into custody ahead of a further hearing listed for 2 December. The charge is an allegation and guilt has not been established.