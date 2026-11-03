A 46-year-old man has died and two drivers have been injured in a crash on the A26 near Lewes.

Emergency services were called to Malling Down, near the B2192 junction, at about 10pm on Saturday, 31 October, following a collision between a silver Volkswagen Polo and a black Renault Megane.

The passenger in the Polo, a man from Worthing, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

Two drivers taken to hospital

The 37-year-old driver of the Polo, also from Worthing, and the 23-year-old driver of the Renault, from Crowborough, were both taken to hospital with injuries.

Sussex Police appeal for dashcam footage

Sussex Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating under Operation Fenway and wants to hear from witnesses or anyone who has footage of the incident or the vehicles beforehand.

Acting Detective Inspector Rob Baldwin said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this collision, and we are appealing for information.

“Anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone with footage of the incident or of the vehicles in the area at the time of the collision is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Fenway.