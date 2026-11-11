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SEAFRONT DEATH Man Found Dead on Hove Beach After Emergency Services Called to Seafront

Queen’s Road Peckham Closed Over Suspicious Package Police Incident

A man has been found dead on Hove beach after police and emergency services were called to reports of concern for his welfare.

Sussex Police confirmed that officers attended the seafront near Lansdown Place at approximately 6.30am on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

Emergency services responded to concerns about a man at the beach, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police established a cordon around part of the seafront while officers dealt with the incident.

Police Called to Hove Beach at 6.30am

The emergency response began early on Tuesday morning when concerns were raised about a man’s welfare near Lansdown Place.

Police and other emergency services attended the location, but the man was confirmed dead.

Officers remained at the scene following the discovery.

The man’s identity has not been released, and no further details about the circumstances surrounding his death have been made public.

Sussex Police Confirm Death Is Not Suspicious

Sussex Police confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesperson said:

“Emergency services were called to Hove seafront near Lansdown Place on Tuesday, November 10, at around 6.30am to a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

“The man was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

Report to Be Prepared for Coroner

Police will prepare a report for HM Coroner following the man’s death.

A coroner may investigate a death where the cause is unknown or requires further examination.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death have not been disclosed, and police have not confirmed whether a post-mortem examination will take place.

A police presence and cordon were reported at the seafront following the incident, although it is not known when the area was fully reopened.

No suspicious circumstances have been identified by police.

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