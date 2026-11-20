A man who threatened an easyJet representative and assaulted a staff member at Gatwick Airport has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Rocco Liuzzi, 33, of Warham Road, Hornsey, was involved in an incident at the North Terminal on 22 October 2026.

He threatened to damage property by setting fire to an easyJet check-in area, according to the account of the court proceedings.

Liuzzi pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 24 October to threatening to damage property, entering Gatwick despite having been given written notice prohibiting him from doing so, and common assault.

He was sentenced on 17 November to ten months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £75 compensation.