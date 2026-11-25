A man who stabbed a member of the public after being challenged about carrying a knife in Littlehampton has been jailed for four and a half years.

Lewis Oliver, 25, of Greenfields, Wick, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on 30 October after admitting grievous bodily harm, assault by beating, criminal damage and coercive control.

The offences followed a domestic disturbance at an Arundel Road property where Oliver smashed windows in front of a pregnant woman before leaving with a knife.

A member of the public confronted him and suffered four stab wounds during a struggle. Oliver fled but was identified and arrested.

Ten-year restraining order

Oliver was also made subject to a ten-year restraining order prohibiting contact with the victim of his coercive behaviour.

Detective Constable Sophie Chaplain praised the member of the public who intervened and said the victims had endured violent and controlling behaviour.