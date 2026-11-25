A 53-year-old man accused of a series of burglaries in Chichester has been remanded in custody.

Andrew Irvine, of Newells Lane, West Ashling, was arrested on 21 November and charged over a house burglary on 18 October and three reported business burglaries.

The business allegations relate to Lemongrass restaurant in St Pancras on 13 October, and Côte Brasserie in South Street and Spires café in Crane Street on 14 November.

Irvine was also charged with two counts of cannabis possession and breaching a Community Protection Notice.

He appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 23 November and was remanded to a Crown Court appearance scheduled for 21 December.

Separate charges

Irvine also faces allegations of cannabis possession, racially aggravated harassment and threatening or abusive behaviour arising from a separate incident in Portfield Way on 31 August. A hearing on those matters is listed for 26 January.

Chief Inspector Kay Hutchings said police understood the impact of burglary on local residents and businesses. The charges remain allegations and Irvine has not been convicted of these offences.