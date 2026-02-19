A huge cannabis farm hidden inside a family home in Hove has landed a man behind bars. Sussex Police uncovered the sprawling, illegal grow-op after executing a warrant at a property on Wish Road on 13 August 2025.

Police Find 437 Cannabis Plants and a Dangerous Electrical Setup

When officers broke in, they found nearly every room transformed into a top-notch cannabis growing hub. Inside were 437 live plants at different growth stages and around 5kg of harvested weed. The house was kitted out with high-powered lighting, ventilation, and irrigation systems to maximise yield.

Even more alarmingly, cops discovered the electricity had been illegally bypassed. This dodgy setup posed a serious fire risk to the home and nearby houses. “Such tampering with mains electricity is common in cannabis factories and presents serious safety hazards,” warned officers.

‘Sneaky’ Man Caught Hiding, Sentenced to 18 Months

Officers found a man hiding in a plastic-lined loft space. He was arrested after giving a false name, but later identified as 39-year-old Hung Nguyen of Wish Road.

Nguyen faced multiple charges, including producing and supplying a Class B drug, power theft, and obstructing police. He appeared in Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 15 August and was remanded in custody.

The trial kicked off on 11 February 2026. By 13 February, the jury found Nguyen guilty of producing a Class B drug. Other charges were dropped, and he was locked up for 18 months.

Police Urge Public to Report Suspicious Activity

“Cannabis factories carry huge fire risks due to illegal electrical connections,”

Police warned. They continue to urge locals to report anything suspicious to help shut down these dangerous grow-ops before they cause harm.