Watch Live
  • Home
  • National News

DRUGS HAUL Massive Cannabis Factory Bust in Hove Sends Man to Jail

A huge cannabis farm hidden inside a family home in Hove has landed a man...

Published: 10:41 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 10:42 pm February 20, 2026

A huge cannabis farm hidden inside a family home in Hove has landed a man behind bars. Sussex Police uncovered the sprawling, illegal grow-op after executing a warrant at a property on Wish Road on 13 August 2025.

Police Find 437 Cannabis Plants and a Dangerous Electrical Setup

When officers broke in, they found nearly every room transformed into a top-notch cannabis growing hub. Inside were 437 live plants at different growth stages and around 5kg of harvested weed. The house was kitted out with high-powered lighting, ventilation, and irrigation systems to maximise yield.

Even more alarmingly, cops discovered the electricity had been illegally bypassed. This dodgy setup posed a serious fire risk to the home and nearby houses. “Such tampering with mains electricity is common in cannabis factories and presents serious safety hazards,” warned officers.

‘Sneaky’ Man Caught Hiding, Sentenced to 18 Months

Officers found a man hiding in a plastic-lined loft space. He was arrested after giving a false name, but later identified as 39-year-old Hung Nguyen of Wish Road.

Nguyen faced multiple charges, including producing and supplying a Class B drug, power theft, and obstructing police. He appeared in Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 15 August and was remanded in custody.

The trial kicked off on 11 February 2026. By 13 February, the jury found Nguyen guilty of producing a Class B drug. Other charges were dropped, and he was locked up for 18 months.

Police Urge Public to Report Suspicious Activity

“Cannabis factories carry huge fire risks due to illegal electrical connections,”

Police warned. They continue to urge locals to report anything suspicious to help shut down these dangerous grow-ops before they cause harm.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

ROLLOVER Crash Closes M6 South Between J15 and J14

UK News

SHEEP ATTACK Sheep Killed in Latest Suspected Dog Attack Near Mayfield

National News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Heartbreak as Teens Cherish and Ethan Die at Bridlington Holiday Park

UK News

POLICE PRAISED Herne Bay Burglar Jailed for Two and a Half Years

UK News

GUN SCARE Man Arrested at Gatwick After Gun Panic on Train

UK News
Man Caught Plotting Child Rape Behind Bars After Horrific Abuse Plans Exposed – UKNIP

Three-Year-Old Isiayah Henry Dies After Serious Injuries

UK News

VILE TEACHER Predatory Ex-Southsea Teacher Jailed for Sending Naked Pics and Sleeping with Pupil

UK News

LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Eastbourne Shoplifter Slapped with Electronic Tag and Tough CBO

National News
Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing

TODDLER DEATH Two charged over the tragic death of three-year-old Isiayah Henry in Woolwich

UK News
Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe

STAB ARREST Two Teens Stabbed in Mitcham Evening Attack

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CHICKEN RUN Chicken Heist Boss Jailed in £500k Stolen Goods Racket

UK News

Chicken Heist Boss Jailed in £500k Stolen Goods Racket

UK News

ARMED RAID Two Men Jailed After Brutal Burglary in Romney Marsh

UK News

Two Men Jailed After Brutal Burglary in Romney Marsh

UK News

MAN ON THE RUN Suspects Flee After Car Explodes in Flames on A2070 Following Police Chase

UK News

Suspects Flee After Car Explodes in Flames on A2070 Following Police Chase

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BANNED FOR LIFE Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

UK News

Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

UK News

BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

UK News

Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

UK News

PINT POT Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

UK News

Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

PRIOSN GAS SCANDAL Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

ROAD CLOSED Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

UK News

Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

UK News

TEEN SEX ATTACK Winsford Man Faces Jail After Guilty Plea in Teen Girl Assault

UK News

Winsford Man Faces Jail After Guilty Plea in Teen Girl Assault

UK News
Watch Live