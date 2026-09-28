Motorcyclist dies in A272 crash as woman arrested on dangerous driving and drug-driving suspicion

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A272 near Kirdford, with a woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 48-year-old man, from Billingshurst, was travelling eastbound on a red Ducati when it was involved in a collision with a green Vauxhall Frontera travelling in the same direction.

The crash happened at around 1.20pm on Saturday, 26 September, close to the junction with Linfold Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Woman arrested after fatal collision

The Vauxhall was being driven by a 52-year-old woman from Horsham, who was not injured.

She was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drug-driving and driving without insurance.

The woman has since been released on police bail until 14 December while enquiries continue.

No charge has been announced.

Police appeal for A272 dashcam footage

Officers investigating the fatal collision are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Police particularly want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either the red Ducati or green Vauxhall Frontera shortly beforehand.

Motorists who were travelling along the A272 in the area at the time are being asked to check their dashcams for potentially relevant footage.

Anyone with information should contact police, quoting Operation Oracle.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.