A new Christmas market is set to open in central Brighton on 26 November, bringing craft stalls, festive food and live entertainment to Valley Gardens.

Brighton & Hove City Council says the event will run daily from noon until 9pm through to 27 December in the public space in front of the Royal Pavilion.

Festive stalls and live music in city centre

Visitors can expect artisan stalls, food and drink cabins and live music on selected dates.

Councillor David McGregor, cabinet member for economy, culture, heritage and tourism, said: “It’s great to be bringing a traditional Christmas Market to Valley Gardens and making good use of our newest public space. The central and well-connected location will help to draw visitors to the city centre where they can easily get to the seafront, shopping areas and attractions to eat, drink, and spend time.”

New venue after previous festive events faced difficulties

A Christmas market at St Peter’s Plaza was discontinued in 2023 after its organiser cited rising costs and supply problems. The Brighton Winter Fayre in 2024 was also affected by severe weather and closed early.

The council has separately confirmed that the city’s festive ice rink will not operate this year. Plans have been outlined for an Old Steine location in 2027.

The Valley Gardens market is scheduled to continue until Sunday, 27 December.