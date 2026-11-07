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GBH ARREST Man Arrested on Suspicion of GBH and Drug Offences After Police Spot Bike Linked to Newhaven Assault

A man has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault and drug offences after police spotted a bike believed to be linked to an earlier incident in Newhaven.

Sussex Police officers had been investigating an assault reported the previous night, with CCTV enquiries helping them identify potential suspects and a bike believed to be connected to the incident.

But the investigation took a significant turn on Wednesday 4 November when officers carrying out proactive patrols in Newhaven spotted a bike matching the description.

Police noticed the bike being ridden dangerously and without lights, prompting officers to intervene.

The rider attempted to continue into an alleyway, where an officer managed to bring the bike to a stop and detain the individual.

Further enquiries led to a man being arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH), actual bodily harm (ABH), possession of drugs with intent to supply and several motoring offences.

Officers also seized the bike following the suspected motoring offences identified during the stop.

The arrest followed a combination of CCTV enquiries into the original assault and proactive patrols by officers in the town.

Police have not disclosed the age of the arrested man or provided further details about the condition of the person injured in the original assault.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

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