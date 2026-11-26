Norse Atlantic Airways has suspended flights as the long-haul airline urgently seeks financing to avoid bankruptcy.

The Norwegian carrier announced on Thursday, 26 November, that services had been halted while it assessed whether it could secure a viable funding package.

The airline said its board intended to file for bankruptcy if a short-term financing solution could not be found. That is a warning about a possible future filing, not confirmation that the business has entered bankruptcy.

UK passengers face disruption

The suspension affects travellers booked on Norse Atlantic services, including routes operating from London Gatwick. The airline has also supplied aircraft and crews to other carriers under lease arrangements.

Passengers should check directly with the airline and their booking provider for flight-specific information and keep copies of any booking and cancellation communications.

Airline seeks urgent financial rescue

Norse Atlantic said discussions were continuing with financial stakeholders. The outcome remained uncertain at the time of its announcement.

The company has warned that there can be no assurance a workable financing solution will be secured.