A 49-year-old man from Peacehaven has been jailed for two years for coercive control and intentional strangulation following a campaign of abuse against a woman.

Steven Burchett, of Heathy Brown, Peacehaven, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 28 September. The court also imposed a five-year restraining order.

The offences took place between March and August 2026. The woman experienced threats, abusive messages and physical violence, including an incident in which Burchett pushed her to the floor and another in which he strangled her.

Victim speaks about reporting abuse

The woman said: “Men who threaten to kill women do sometimes go ahead and kill women.”

Explaining her decision to pursue the case, she said: “I can understand why many women choose not to pursue this course of action, I just wanted it to go away and pretend that it never happened, but it did.

“The thought of this person still being allowed to be out and free is honestly absolutely terrifying, I chose this course of action for the women who have come before me and to protect those future women who he may continue to harm.”

Sussex Police praise victim’s courage

PC Heath said: “I want to thank the victim for coming forward to report her experience to the police to ensure a dangerous offender was charged and brought before the courts.

“Tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG) is a top priority for Sussex Police, and we were determined to get justice in this case. I would encourage any victims of abusive behaviour to come forward and report it to the police.”