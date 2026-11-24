Sussex Police have released an appeal after tools worth about £1,000 were stolen during a burglary in Boxgrove, near Chichester.

What happened

The break-in was reported to have taken place at around 6pm on Wednesday 21 October. Officers are trying to identify a man they believe may be able to assist their enquiries.

Police have circulated an image as part of the investigation, but have not said that the person pictured is suspected of committing the burglary.

Latest information

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the theft is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 0233 of 22 October.