Police are appealing for more victims to come forward after two women reported being sexually assaulted during a crowded Bonfire Night fireworks event on Worthing seafront.

A 27-year-old man from Worthing has been arrested in connection with the incidents, which took place along the town’s promenade on Thursday 5 November 2026.

Sussex Police confirmed that two women had reported being inappropriately touched over their clothing while crowds gathered for the annual fireworks display.

Officers are also trying to trace a third woman who was reportedly seen being sexually assaulted but has not yet contacted police.

The incidents happened between 5pm and 6.50pm, when the promenade was extremely busy with spectators.

Police Searching for Third Woman After Witness Reports Assault

Detectives believe there may be further victims who have not yet reported what happened.

Two women have already come forward and are receiving support from specialist officers.

However, police are particularly keen to speak to a third woman after a witness reported seeing her being assaulted.

Investigators are urging her to contact them so they can establish what happened and offer appropriate support.

The appeal also extends to anyone else who believes they may have been touched inappropriately while attending the event.

Man Arrested and Released on Bail

Sussex Police confirmed that a 27-year-old local man was arrested in connection with the allegations.

He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

No charges have been announced.

Police have not disclosed whether the reported incidents are believed to involve the same suspect or provided further details about the circumstances of each alleged assault.

Worthing Promenade Was Packed With Fireworks Spectators

The incidents were reported during one of the busiest periods of the evening, as residents and visitors gathered along Worthing’s seafront for the annual Bonfire Night celebrations.

The promenade was crowded between 5pm and 6.50pm, the period police have identified as relevant to their investigation.

Officers hope that people who were in the area may recall suspicious behaviour or have information that could help establish what happened.

Anyone who witnessed inappropriate touching, or who experienced an incident that they did not initially report, is being encouraged to speak to police.

How to Contact Sussex Police

Sussex Police is appealing directly to victims and witnesses as its investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact the force through its online reporting service or call 101, quoting crime reference 47260253730.

The two women who have already reported assaults are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are particularly keen to hear from the third woman whose alleged assault was witnessed during the fireworks celebrations.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the arrested man has not been charged.