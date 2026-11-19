A 37-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision on the A286 at West Dean, near Chichester.

The driver, from Chichester, was pronounced dead at the scene after a silver Audi A6 Avant was involved in a collision at about 6.40am on Tuesday 17 November.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sussex Police seek witnesses and dashcam footage

Road closures were put in place while emergency services attended and investigators examined the scene.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Information can be passed to Sussex Police, quoting Operation Chasemoor.