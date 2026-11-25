Police are appealing for witnesses after a 45-year-old man was assaulted in Eastbourne.

Emergency services were called to Ceylon Place at around 9.15pm on Sunday 22 November following reports that a man had been injured.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon, reported to be a hammer, in a public place. He was released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police seek footage from Ceylon Place

Sussex Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV, doorbell or mobile-phone footage from the area to contact officers.

Information can be provided online, quoting serial 1191 of 22/11.