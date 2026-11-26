BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend is heading to Brighton in 2027, with thousands of music fans expected for three days of performances in Preston Park.

The festival is scheduled for Friday, 28 May to Sunday, 30 May 2027, with about 80,000 people expected to attend across the weekend.

Big Weekend returns to the south coast

The location was announced by Greg James on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show. Organisers say around 70 acts are expected across multiple stages, combining major performers with emerging artists.

Greg James said Brighton’s musical heritage and reputation for bringing people together made it a natural choice for the event.

Tickets and line-up to be announced

Organisers say a substantial share of tickets will be reserved for local residents. The full line-up, headliners, ticket prices and sale dates have not yet been announced.

Radio 1 plans to broadcast from Preston Park during the festival, with coverage also available through BBC Sounds and iPlayer.