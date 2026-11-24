Rail passengers travelling through Redhill face major disruption over Christmas as track renewal work brings replacement bus services to several Surrey stations.

What happened

Network Rail is carrying out work across the Southern region over the festive period, with £31.7 million being invested and more than a mile of track infrastructure being replaced in the Redhill area.

From Sunday 20 December until Sunday 3 January, services scheduled to call at Redhill will be replaced by buses. Trains on fast lines may continue through the area without stopping.

Latest information

Replacement bus arrangements will affect Redhill, Earlswood, Merstham, Coulsdon South, Nutfield and Godstone. Services between Redhill and Tonbridge will operate only between Edenbridge and Tonbridge during the closure.

Passengers should check their operator’s latest timetable and replacement transport arrangements before travelling. Parking restrictions are also expected around Redhill station.