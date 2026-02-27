Sussex Police are hunting for witnesses after a nasty road rage attack on Crawley Avenue.

Silver Ford Fiesta Driver Launches Shocking Attack

The violent incident unfolded near the Rontec service station at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, 24 February. A 60-year-old man was driving his grey Honda FRV on the slip road when a driver in a silver Ford Fiesta pulled alongside. Suddenly, the Fiesta driver flung open his car door and assaulted the victim.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or footage — from CCTV, dashcams, or mobile phones — to step up. You can report what you know via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101. Quote serial 1149 of 24/02.

