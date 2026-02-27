Watch Live
  • Home
  • National News

ROAD RAGE Road Rage Horror in Crawley: 60-Year-Old Man Assaulted

Sussex Police are hunting for witnesses after a nasty road rage attack on Crawley Avenue....

Published: 10:33 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 10:33 pm February 27, 2026

Sussex Police are hunting for witnesses after a nasty road rage attack on Crawley Avenue.

Silver Ford Fiesta Driver Launches Shocking Attack

The violent incident unfolded near the Rontec service station at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, 24 February. A 60-year-old man was driving his grey Honda FRV on the slip road when a driver in a silver Ford Fiesta pulled alongside. Suddenly, the Fiesta driver flung open his car door and assaulted the victim.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or footage — from CCTV, dashcams, or mobile phones — to step up. You can report what you know via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101. Quote serial 1149 of 24/02.

More news from Crawley

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

HORRIFIC ABUSE Leeds Ex-Taxi Driver Jailed for Horrific Child Abuse Crimes

UK News

DESPERATE EFFORTS Southampton Rapist Jailed for 10 Years After Trying to Pin Blame

UK News

Four North East residents charged over £200k fake Covid vaccine passport scam in NCA and NHS probe

UK News

TOUCH AND GO Soham Killer Ian Huntley Clings to Life After Brutal Prison Beating

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

FAILED TO STOP MANHUNT Police Hunt Man Who Fled After Child Seriously Injured in Reading Crash

UK News

Man and Woman Arrested After Shocking Paramedic Attack in Swindon

UK News

SCAMMER Shelley Simpson’s Holiday Scam: Portsmouth Customers Left £280,000 Out of Pocket

UK News
Pensioner Arrested After Man Stabbed in Devizes Knife Attack

KNIFE SCUFFLE Swindon shocked as two 16-year-olds arrested in brutal knifepoint robbery

UK News

GRUESOME Ashford Man Locked Up for Rape and False Imprisonment

UK News

DON"T BE A SHEEP Police Shut Down Rumours of Croydon ‘School War’

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TERROR ARREST Churchill Statue Defaced with Red Paint in Early Morning Attack

UK News

Churchill Statue Defaced with Red Paint in Early Morning Attack

UK News

Schools Close Early as Police Brace for Violent ‘School Wars’ TikTok Trend

UK News

Schools Close Early as Police Brace for Violent ‘School Wars’ TikTok Trend

UK News

HEART OF DEFENCE King Makes First Royal Visit to Northwood Military HQ

UK News

King Makes First Royal Visit to Northwood Military HQ

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TRAM HORROR Tram Derails in Milan: Pedestrian Killed, Dozens Hurt in Horror Crash

UK News

Tram Derails in Milan: Pedestrian Killed, Dozens Hurt in Horror Crash

UK News

TRIO FOUND GUILTY Three Men Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder After Shocking Hanworth Park Stabbing

UK News

Three Men Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder After Shocking Hanworth Park Stabbing

UK News

UNLAWFUAK KILLING Tragic Valentine’s Day Shooting: Lisa “Taken Too Soon” by Husband’s Violence

UK News

Tragic Valentine’s Day Shooting: Lisa “Taken Too Soon” by Husband’s Violence

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

IN HOT WATER Drug Dealer Jailed After Caught with Loaded Gun and £36k Cash

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed After Caught with Loaded Gun and £36k Cash

UK News

TOUGH LUCK Hotel Noise Row Ends in Brutal 11-Year Jail Term

UK News

Hotel Noise Row Ends in Brutal 11-Year Jail Term

UK News

MAJOR VICTORY Drug Dealer Jailed After Breaking Cop’s Finger in Ipswich

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed After Breaking Cop’s Finger in Ipswich

UK News
Watch Live