A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital after a car mounted a pavement and struck him in Rottingdean, police have said.

The collision happened in Marine Drive at about 9.50am on Thursday 5 November.

According to Sussex Police, a Nissan Note mounted the pavement and collided with the pedestrian before rolling backwards and hitting a bus stop on the opposite side of the road.

Witnesses and dashcam footage sought

Officers are investigating the circumstances and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with relevant CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 320 of 05/11.