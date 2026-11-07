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BABY SAFETY Driver reported after baby and toddler found travelling without proper restraints in Seaford

A driver has been reported to court after police stopped a car in Seaford and found a baby travelling in a fabric chest carrier worn by an adult passenger and a two-year-old child without a seatbelt.

Sussex Police officers pulled over the vehicle because it was not displaying a rear number plate.

During checks, they discovered the baby in the carrier and the toddler sitting in the back among luggage without being properly restrained.

The family were travelling from Seaford to Essex. Officers prevented them from continuing until suitable child car seats had been fitted.

The driver was reported for failing to display a rear registration plate and carrying passengers in a manner likely to cause danger of injury.

Police said the stop, initially prompted by a number plate offence, may have prevented serious injuries.

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