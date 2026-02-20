Farmers near Mayfield are sounding the alarm after another brutal suspected dog attack at Holmstall Farm, Five Ashes. This marks the third livestock attack in just a month.

Sheep Found Dead and Injured Overnight

One ewe was discovered dead in a ditch, another suffered fatal wounds, and a lamb was left badly hurt. The farm shared graphic images of the aftermath, revealing the shocking scale of the damage.

Police Investigating, Cameras Installed

Holmstall Farm confirmed Sussex Police are heavily involved in the ongoing investigation. Extra patrols and security cameras have been put in place, but the culprit or culprits remain at large.

Farmers Urge Dog Owners to Keep Pets Under Control

Livestock worrying is a criminal offence in the UK. Farmers stress that dogs must be kept on leads around rural areas to prevent harm to animals and distress to farming communities.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to contact Sussex Police on 101 immediately.