MAJOR RESPONCE Six Fire Engines Battle Early Morning Blaze in Berwick

Six fire engines raced to an industrial building fire in Berwick in the early hours...

Published: 8:22 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 11:27 am February 24, 2026

Six fire engines raced to an industrial building fire in Berwick in the early hours of Saturday, 24 February. The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sprang into action after receiving a call at 3.06am about flames engulfing a site on Alfriston Road.

Massive Response as Flames Engulf Industrial Premises

By 3.57am, the fire service had deployed six fire engines, a Command Support Unit, and officers to tackle the inferno. Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and fought the blaze with a main jet and a foam jet, aiming to bring the fire under control fast.

Nearby residents were warned to keep windows and doors shut, while drivers were urged to avoid the area amid the chaos.

Firefighters Hold the Line – Road Reopens, But Caution Remains

At 4.57am, the fire crews were still battling the flames with two main jets, one hosereel jet, and firefighting foam. Even as the dawn broke, the fire was far from out.

By 6.15am, the service began scaling back resources but kept crews on site to tackle hotspots and assess the damage. There were no injuries reported.

Police helped manage traffic throughout the incident. By 7.20am, firefighters were still on scene checking for lingering hotspots. The road has now reopened, but motorists are advised to steer clear due to ongoing fire operations and heavy morning traffic.

Investigation Underway as Firefighters Clean Up

A full fire investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the blaze. Authorities continue to monitor the site as they piece together what sparked the dramatic early morning fire.

