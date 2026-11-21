Coastal communities are remembering two fishermen who died when the scallop dredger Joanna C capsized off Sussex six years ago.

Robert Morley, 38, and Adam Harper, 26, lost their lives on 21 November 2020 after the Brixham-registered vessel overturned while its crew were recovering fishing gear south of Newhaven.

The vessel’s skipper, David Bickerstaff, survived the sinking, which prompted an extensive search and rescue operation.

Gear snag triggered capsize

According to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch, the Joanna C was hauling its dredges in windy conditions when gear became caught on a line of whelk pots.

The boat rapidly listed and capsized. Investigators later found that modifications had reduced its stability and that there were problems with survival equipment.

The tragedy brought lasting grief to families and fishing communities in both Devon and Sussex.

Company fined after fatal sinking

In 2024, Laura D Fishing Ltd was ordered to pay £100,000 after admitting safety offences relating to the operation of Joanna C.

Six years on, the deaths of Mr Morley and Mr Harper continue to underline the dangers faced by people working at sea and the need for effective vessel safety measures.