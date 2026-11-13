Watch Live
  • Home
  • National News

HOME ATTACK Police release image of man after laptops and cash stolen in St Leonards burglary

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following a burglary in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, during which laptops, cash and several personal belongings were stolen.

Sussex Police are appealing for help identifying the man as detectives continue investigating the break-in at a property in Eversfield Place.

The burglary took place on the morning of Tuesday, 3 October, when a number of valuable items were stolen from the address.

Among the missing property were laptops, money, binoculars, a gym bag and other personal possessions.

CCTV appeal following Eversfield Place burglary

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries into the incident and have now turned to the public for assistance.

Sussex Police have released an image of a man they believe may hold information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is being urged to contact officers.

Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the burglary.

Police appeal for witnesses and information

Members of the public who recognise the man pictured, witnessed suspicious activity in Eversfield Place or have information about the stolen property are asked to come forward.

Information can be reported through the Sussex Police website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 1484 of 05/10.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SERIOUS INJURIES Woman seriously injured after being blown over while filming air ambulance take-off near Southend Airport

UK News

CYBER ATTACK Microsoft outage hits UK police, NHS and schools as worldwide disruption affects hundreds of thousands

UK News

DEVASTING INCIDENT Driver who reversed over and killed mother in front of her sons before setting car alight jailed

UK News

RICH PICKINGS Burglar claiming £3,750 a month in benefits says he donates £100 to Labour

UK News

TRIAL UPDATE Teenager admits murdering 16-year-old Chloe Watson Dransfield in Leeds stabbing

UK News

FATAL HORROR CRASH One dead as two air ambulances attend head-on crash near Woodhenge

UK News
Willesden Magistrates' Court

DRIVER CHARGED Man Charged After Woman in Her 70s Killed in Wembley Van Collision

UK News

OFF THE TRACKS Freight Train Derailed at Barking Station After Travelling More Than a Mile With Wagon Off the Tracks

UK News

TRIAL UPDATE Chloe Watson Dransfield Murder Trial: Witness Tells Jury She Heard Kayla Smith Threaten to Stab Teenager

UK News

CUT OFF AND JAILED HMP Lewes Plumber Jailed After Being Paid to Secretly Contact Prisoners Using Burner Phones

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BRING HER HOME Urgent police appeal to find missing 14-year-old Lorena last seen in Fleet, Hampshire

UK News

SHOT AT ANPR camera shot with air rifle and destroyed on busy Swindon road as council faces thousands in replacement costs

UK News

DRONE DRAMA Police drone crashes onto residential street from 380ft after arm folds during flight

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

AIRLIFTED Scooter rider airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A3052 crash near Exeter as man, 82, arrested

UK News

CHARITY SCANDLE Bromley resident loses £5,000 after agreeing to £10 charity donation as council issues scam warning

UK News

CHILD PREDATOR Plymouth child rapist jailed for 22 years after abusing two children and firebombing home

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TRAGIC END Body found in search for missing bride-to-be Eren Wright, 29, after two-week disappearance

UK News

MISSING SCHOOL GIRL Urgent appeal to find vulnerable missing woman last seen boarding bus at Hillingdon Hospital without shoes

UK News

MAJOR RESPONCE Fire crews tackle blaze at Newcastle student accommodation redevelopment as black smoke rises over site

UK News
Watch Live