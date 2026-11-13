Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following a burglary in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, during which laptops, cash and several personal belongings were stolen.

Sussex Police are appealing for help identifying the man as detectives continue investigating the break-in at a property in Eversfield Place.

The burglary took place on the morning of Tuesday, 3 October, when a number of valuable items were stolen from the address.

Among the missing property were laptops, money, binoculars, a gym bag and other personal possessions.

CCTV appeal following Eversfield Place burglary

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries into the incident and have now turned to the public for assistance.

Sussex Police have released an image of a man they believe may hold information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is being urged to contact officers.

Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the burglary.

Police appeal for witnesses and information

Members of the public who recognise the man pictured, witnessed suspicious activity in Eversfield Place or have information about the stolen property are asked to come forward.

Information can be reported through the Sussex Police website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 1484 of 05/10.