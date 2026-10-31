Four homes occupied by families of South Asian heritage have been targeted in a series of burglaries across Sussex, with police believing gold may have been the main target.

Sussex Police said the offences occurred in Brighton, Portslade and Shoreham on 24, 25 and 29 October.

Detectives have launched enquiries to establish who was responsible and are urging residents to report suspicious activity.

Police advise residents to secure valuables

Detective Inspector Duncan Lloyd said: “While we do not want to cause unnecessary alarm, by raising awareness of these incidents, extra steps can be taken to enhance security at home.”

He advised householders to store valuables securely, leave lights on in the evenings and check doors and windows are properly locked.

Investigators also want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious behaviour or believes someone may have attempted to enter their home.

How to report information

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting 47260245228. Call 999 if a crime is in progress.