POLICE MANHUNT Teen Girl Targeted in Crawley Alleyway – Police Hunt Suspect

Shocking Attempted Robbery Caught on CCTV Sussex Police are on the hunt after a 15-year-old...

Published: 2:50 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 4:51 pm February 25, 2026

Shocking Attempted Robbery Caught on CCTV

Sussex Police are on the hunt after a 15-year-old girl was targeted in a scary alleyway robbery attempt in Crawley. The incident happened on 15 December 2025, around 5:40pm, as the teenager was walking from Hambleton Hill towards Caburn Heights.

The attacker tried to snatch her phone before dashing off towards Ditchling Hill in Southgate.

Suspect Description

Officers describe the suspect as a South Asian man, approximately 5’11”, dressed in dark clothes. Police have released CCTV images of the man and want the public’s help to track him down.

Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

Anyone who witnessed the incident, recognises the suspect, or has any information is urged to come forward. You can report online or ring 101, quoting reference 1016 of 15/12/2025.

“Community support is vital in catching criminals and keeping our streets safe,” said Sussex Police.

Don’t stay silent if you know something – help stop crime in Crawley today.

