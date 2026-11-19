A 17-year-old has been disqualified from driving for six months after fleeing police on a motorcycle in Newhaven.

The teenager appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 27 October and pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Magistrates imposed more than £230 in fines and court costs, along with eight penalty points. The provisional licence holder was also disqualified from driving for six months.

Police urge residents to report illegal riding

PC Freddie Lee, of the Fatal Five Unit, said: “The outcome of this case shows how proactive policing, alongside information from our communities, can help identify those riding illegally and putting others at risk.”

He added: “We hope it also serves as a deterrent to others engaging in anti-social behaviour.”

Police said patrols would continue and encouraged people to report concerns about dangerous and illegal riding along the Sussex coast.