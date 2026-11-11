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AWAITING CROWN COURT Two Men Deny Murder of Cyclist Who Died Five Years After Being Struck by Ball Bearing in St Leonards

Two men have pleaded not guilty to murdering a 71-year-old cyclist who died more than five years after being struck by a ball bearing while riding along a road in St Leonards, East Sussex.

Stephen McMurdo, from Bexhill, suffered devastating head injuries when he was struck while cycling along Bexhill Road on the evening of 10 July 2020.

The incident left him paralysed down the left side of his body and permanently changed his life.

He died on 22 October 2025, before an earlier criminal case arising from the incident could be heard in court.

Joshua O’Toole, 29, of Mount Avenue, Maidstone, and Lloyd Powell, 32, of no fixed address, have now been accused of his murder.

Both appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 10 November 2026, where they denied the charge.

Cyclist Left Paralysed After 2020 Incident

Mr McMurdo was cycling along Bexhill Road in St Leonards when he was struck by a ball bearing.

The impact caused a serious head injury, leaving him paralysed down his left side.

The injuries had a lasting effect on his everyday life and that of his family.

Police have not disclosed further details in their latest statement about how the ball bearing was discharged or the circumstances immediately surrounding the incident.

Murder Charges Follow Cyclist’s Death

On 28 July 2023, O’Toole and Powell were charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

However, Mr McMurdo died on 22 October 2025, before that case had been heard in court.

Following his death, the two defendants were accused of murder.

Both appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, where they entered not guilty pleas.

They were released on court bail pending their next hearing, with a date yet to be confirmed.

The allegations remain before the court, and neither defendant has been convicted of murder.

Wife Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to Stephen McMurdo

Mr McMurdo’s wife, Jaki, paid tribute to her husband of 25 years, remembering his sense of humour, his love of the outdoors and his passion for cycling.

She said:

“Steve was a wonderful husband, father and brother who loved, supported and understood me. He made me laugh a lot.”

She recalled how he enjoyed spending time in the garden, walking their dog Cali and watching horror and thriller films.

“Steve enjoyed being outside either in the garden or walking our dog Cali, he also watched awful B films, either horror or thriller. Steve cycled everywhere; to work, shopping or pleasure.”

Despite the profound changes to their lives following his injuries, she said her husband never lost his humour.

“We were married for 25 years and although the last five were different, he never lost his sense of humour. We will always miss and love him.”

Defendants Await Next Crown Court Hearing

The case will return to the Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed.

O’Toole and Powell remain on court bail.

The prosecution will have to prove the murder allegations against each defendant, including the legal connection between the alleged actions in July 2020 and Mr McMurdo’s death in October 2025.

Both men deny murder, and proceedings remain ongoing.

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