A 31-year-old man from Michigan has been jailed for 21 months after stalking a victim for 10 years, including travelling from the United States to the UK in an attempt to meet him.

A man from the United States has been jailed for one year and nine months after stalking a victim through online messages, social media and letters sent through the post.

Robert Beckman, 31, who resides in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was arrested at Gatwick Airport on 25 August after arriving on a flight from Boston with the intention of meeting his victim.

He was charged with stalking causing serious alarm or distress on the same day.

Beckman appeared at Lewes Crown Court on 23 September, where he pleaded guilty to stalking.

He returned to the court on Thursday, 29 October, and was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison.

He was also issued with a 10-year restraining order and ordered not to enter the UK.

Stalking continued despite police caution

Sussex Police said Beckman had previously received a police caution from the Metropolitan Police in October 2021 for harassing the same victim.

Despite returning to the United States and being told not to contact the victim, Beckman continued his unwanted communications.

His behaviour included sending messages online and through the post, commenting on the victim’s social media posts and travelling to the UK in an attempt to meet him.

Detective Sergeant James Gwynne said Beckman’s conduct over a 10-year period had a significant impact on the victim’s life.

He said:

“Over the course of 10 years, Beckman’s conduct affected the victim’s day-to day life, causing him to relocate and change his daily behaviours, impacting both his work and family life.

“This pattern of unwanted behaviour demonstrated a complete disregard for the victim, who we thank for coming forward and supporting this investigation.”

Sussex Police urge stalking victims to come forward

Detective Sergeant Gwynne encouraged anyone experiencing stalking or unwanted behaviour to report it to police.

He added:

“Nobody should have to suffer stalking behaviours and our message to all victims of stalking is to report it to us as soon as possible.

“Sussex Police takes all reports of stalking seriously. We will investigate and do all we can to keep you safe.

“If you believe you are being subject to behaviours that could amount to stalking, please report it online, call 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.”