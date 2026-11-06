A disqualified driver who led police on a 31-minute pursuit through East Sussex, reaching 104mph and crashing into a ditch after driving through an apple orchard, has been jailed.

Alexander Williams, 31, of Bembrook Road, Hastings, was sentenced to 13 months in prison after refusing to stop for officers during a dangerous high-speed chase.

The pursuit took officers through Hastings, Fairlight, Winchelsea, Rye and Iden, with Williams carrying out dangerous overtaking manoeuvres on wet roads.

Despite officers deploying a stinger device to puncture the Range Rover’s tyres, Williams continued driving before losing control and leaving the road.

He was eventually tracked down and arrested with the help of police dog Kudos.

Range Rover driver reached 92mph in a 30mph zone

The incident began on the evening of 28 September 2026 when officers patrolling The Ridge in Hastings spotted a black Range Rover.

Police checks indicated the vehicle had no valid insurance or road tax.

When officers signalled for the driver to stop, Williams accelerated away, prompting a pursuit lasting approximately 31 minutes.

During the chase, police recorded speeds of 104mph in a 60mph zone, 92mph in a 30mph zone and 83mph in another 60mph zone.

Williams also carried out dangerous overtaking manoeuvres despite wet road conditions.

Driver crashed through apple orchard before fleeing

Officers deployed a stinger device in an attempt to stop the Range Rover, successfully deflating its tyres.

However, Williams continued driving.

The pursuit eventually ended when the vehicle left the road, travelled through an apple orchard and crashed into a ditch.

Williams abandoned the damaged Range Rover and fled into nearby woodland.

Police launched a search, deploying police dog Kudos, who located Williams and enabled officers to arrest him.

Further checks revealed Williams had been disqualified from driving just 18 days before the pursuit.

Jailed for 13 months and banned from driving

Williams was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, where he was sentenced to 13 months’ imprisonment.

The court also disqualified him from driving for four years and five months.

Following his arrest, Williams told officers he had fled because he was on probation and had previously been caught driving while disqualified.

He also disclosed that he was partially blind.

Sussex Police condemn dangerous driving

Sergeant Kieran McDonald, of Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said Williams had put numerous lives at risk.

“Williams placed the safety and the lives of the public, the police and himself at risk by driving in the manner he did, and it’s extremely fortunate he was not involved in a serious collision.”

The officer said Williams’ admission that he was partially blind made his decision to drive at excessive speeds even more concerning.

The pursuit ended without a reported serious injury, despite the high speeds, dangerous manoeuvres and eventual crash.