Vine Street in Brighton has been closed while police, firefighters and ambulance crews respond to an emergency incident.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has deployed an aerial ladder, and South East Coast Ambulance Service personnel are also at the scene.

The incident is understood to be medical in nature, although the circumstances have not been officially confirmed in the material available.

Motorists and pedestrians are being advised to avoid the street while the emergency response continues.

Further details, including whether anyone has been injured, have not yet been confirmed.